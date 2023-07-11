JUST IN: Reps constitute panel to screen service chiefs

The House of Representatives has constituted an ad-hoc committee to screen the recently appointed Service Chiefs. Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, who announced the…

The House of Representatives has constituted an ad-hoc committee to screen the recently appointed Service Chiefs.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, who announced the setting up of the panel on Tuesday at plenary, said all the eight principal officers of the House from the majority and minority parties would be part of the ad-hoc committee.

He also announced the immediate past chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, as the co-chairman of the committee.

The members of the committee include the Majority Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvbere (APC/Edo); Deputy Majority Leader, Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims (APC/Kogi); Chief Whip, Bello Usman Kumo (APC/Gombe); and Deputy Chief Whip Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga (APC/Ogun).

Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of service chiefs

On General Irabor, Service Chiefs and psychological operations

Others include the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP/Rivers); Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP/Kano); Minority Whip, Ali Isa (PDP/Gombe) the George Ozodinobi (LP/Anambra) as Deputy Minority Whip.

President Tinubu had on June 19 appointed Maj.Gen. Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff.

Tinubu also appointed Emmanuel Ogalla, a rear admiral, as Chief of Naval staff and Hassan Abubakar, an Air Vice Marshal, as the Chief of Air Staff, while Emmanuel Undiandeye, a Major General, was appointed Chief of Defence Intelligence.

The president had in a letter to the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, conveyed the nominations of the service chiefs to the National Assembly for their confirmation.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...