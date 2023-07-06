JUST IN: Population Commission Speaks on New Census Date

⁣President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will personally announce new dates for the postponed national population and housing census. The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC),…

⁣President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will personally announce new dates for the postponed national population and housing census.

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, stated this on Thursday while briefing State House reporters after leading a delegation to brief the president at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the commission had submitted its report to the president, which he is expected to study and come up with an informed decision on when the exercise would be held nationwide.

The NPC boss, who also hinted that the commission might have to make more requests for financial provision, said the longer the exercise was delayed, the more likely its financial needs might expand.

‘2023 census exercise suspended, not cancelled’

N200bn spent in 8 years for census preparation – NPC

“We briefed him fully on the level of our preparedness, the outcomes that we envisage and I’ll like to say that Mr President has graciously approved to support the Commission in the conduct of census and our preparatory activities, though we’re not stuck at all, but he has given us the courage and the impetus to upscale our preparation.

“So, we’ll continue our preparations and we’ll hear from him eventually, the date that the census will take place because we’ve made a submission to him that he will study before getting back to us. But as for the assurance of support, he has given that to us and we thank him immensely for this for also realizing the importance of data for the purpose of national planning and development”, he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...