‘2023 census exercise suspended, not cancelled’

The Kogi State Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission (NPC), Professor Jimoh Habibat Isah, has said the 2023 census exercise was not cancelled but postponed…

The Kogi State Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission (NPC), Professor Jimoh Habibat Isah, has said the 2023 census exercise was not cancelled but postponed for logistics challenge.

Isah, who spoke yesterday at a luncheon meeting with media executives, expressed the commission’s appreciation to the media in the state for sustained partnership and collaboration with the agency to achieve its desired results.

He said the federal government cannot afford to waste N200 billion without completing the population census exercise as planned.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a well-informed leader; he will not allow such whopping amount of money to be swept under the carpet,” he said.

While Professor Isah said the suspension of the exercise was timely and in order, he stressed that it will afford the commission the opportunity to put things in the right perspective.

State chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Adeiza Momoh, assured the commission of the full support of journalists in the state.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...