Top Story

JUST IN: Opeyemi Bamidele emerges Senate Leader, Umahi Deputy

After the struggle for majority principal offices in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, a new set of leaders have emerged.

The leaders, who are all of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged through consensus, according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio made the announcement on Tuesday when the senate resumed plenary after three weeks vacation.

Below are the positions announced by Akpabio

Opeyemi Bamidele
Senate Majority Leader

David Umahi
Deputy Majority Leader

Mohammed Ali Ndume
Senate Majority Whip

Lola Ashiru
Deputy Majority Whip

