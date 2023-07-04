JUST IN: Opeyemi Bamidele emerges Senate Leader, Umahi Deputy

After the struggle for majority principal offices in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, a new set of leaders have emerged. The leaders, who…

After the struggle for majority principal offices in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, a new set of leaders have emerged.

The leaders, who are all of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged through consensus, according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio made the announcement on Tuesday when the senate resumed plenary after three weeks vacation.

Below are the positions announced by Akpabio

Opeyemi Bamidele

Senate Majority Leader

David Umahi

Deputy Majority Leader

Mohammed Ali Ndume

Senate Majority Whip

Lola Ashiru

Deputy Majority Whip

