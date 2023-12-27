PHOTOS: Shettima visits Plateau, sympathise with victims of attacks 

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Jos, Plateau State on Wednesday to sympathise with the people following the recent wave of attacks that have claimed…

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Jos, Plateau State on Wednesday to sympathise with the people following the recent wave of attacks that have claimed more than 150 lives and displaced many residents.

Shettima’s plane landed at Yakubu Gowon Airport in Heipang, Jos.

He sympathized with Internally Displaced Persons in Bokkos Stadium.

See the pictures below: