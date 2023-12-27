✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Shettima visits Plateau, sympathise with victims of attacks 

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Jos, Plateau State on Wednesday to sympathise with the people following the recent wave of attacks that have claimed…

img 20231227 wa0004
Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Jos, Plateau State on Wednesday to sympathise with the people following the recent wave of attacks that have claimed more than 150 lives and displaced many residents.

Shettima’s plane landed at Yakubu Gowon Airport in Heipang, Jos.

He sympathized with Internally Displaced Persons in Bokkos Stadium.

See the pictures below:

img 20231227 wa0004

img 20231227 wa0005

img 20231227 wa0003

img 20231227 wa0007

img 20231227 wa0006

img 20231227 wa0009

img 20231227 wa0008

img 20231227 wa0010

img 20231227 wa0011

img 20231227 wa0019

img 20231227 wa0022

