JUST IN: Ogun Speaker re-elected amid N2.5bn corruption charge

Olakunle Oluomo has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Ogun State House Assembly.

He was re-elected after about four hours of drama and last minute pressure on his main opponent, Oludaisi Elemide, to quit the race.

Elemide, a loyalist of former Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, stepped down to allow Oluomo emerge unopposed.

Daily Trust had reported growing tension and uncertainty that greeted the rescheduled inauguration of the tenth legislature of the Assembly.

Our correspondent reports that coast was not clear for Oluomo, anointed candidate of Governor Dapo Abiodun, as at when the sitting began at 10 am on Tuesday.

Oluomo who was speaker in the ninth assembly, is currently facing N2.5billion corruption charges bothering on alleged diversion of the assembly’s fund.

Drama began on Tuesday when the Clerk, Deji Adeyemo asked all the members-elect, dignitaries, journalists and other stakeholders out of the floor and the gallery over alleged security threat.

Adeyemo made the announcement after the entrance to the plenary was locked.

Upon the announcement, police officers walked every individual, including journalists inside the assembly chamber and gallery out of the building.

Security agents took swopping machine into the chamber for security check, thereby stalling the inaugural session of the 10th assembly for some hours.

Security measures were also beefed up within and around the assembly.

Our correspondent gathered that Abiodun drafted his Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, former political Adviser, Tunji Egbetokun, among others, to the assembly, in a bid to ensure Oluomo’s re-election.

About two hours after the inaugural session was stalled, members-elect returned to the floor.

Adeyemo called the assembly to order, while calling for nomination for the election to the office of speaker and deputy speaker.

Lamidi Musefiu from Ado-Odo Ota state constituency 2 nominated the immediate past speaker, which was seconded by Owodeh Waliu from Ijebu East.

In the absence of further nomination, the Clerk declared Oluomo as the new speaker.

A female returning member, Mrs Ajayi Bolanle from Yewa South State constituency, was also elected Deputy Speaker unopposed.

