JUST IN: Kano gov names Garo’s brother, Ganduje’s ex Chief of Staff as commissioners

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has appointed 19 commissioners and members of the state Executive Council, subject to the approval of the state…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has appointed 19 commissioners and members of the state Executive Council, subject to the approval of the state assembly.

Among them are Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda, former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo, elder brother of Maritala Garo, deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

The governor submitted a total of 19 names to the assembly for screening.

Speaker of the assembly, Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, reeled out the names while reading the letter at plenary on Tuesday.

Demolition: We’ve recovered land worth trillions of naira – Kano govt

BREAKING: Ortom in EFCC Custody

After reading a motion about the nominees by the Majority leader of the house, Lawal Hussaini Chediyar Yangurasa (Dala), which was seconded by Hon. Tukun Muhammad (Fagge), the nominees were urged to appear before the house on Wednesday for screening.

The letter read in part, “In accordance with power conferred on me by the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, I wish to formally forward the list below to appoint commissioners for approval by the Kano State House of Assembly. The list below

Full list of nominees sent to the Kano State House of Assembly for the position of commissioners by Gov. Abba K Yusuf.”

Below are the nominees

1- Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam

2- Hon. Umar Doguwa

3- Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda

4- Hon. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf

5- Hon. Danjuma Mahmoud

6- Hon. Musa Shanono

7- Hon. Abbas Sani Abbas

8- Haj. Aisha Saji

9- Haj. Ladidi Garko

10- Dr. Marwan Ahmad

11- Engr. Muhd Diggol

12- Hon. Adamu Aliyu Kibiya

13- Dr. Yusuf Kofar Mata

14- Hon. Hamza Safiyanu

15- Hon. Tajo Usman Zaura

16- Sheikh Tijjani Auwal

17- Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo

18- Hon. Haruna Isa Dederi

19- Hon. Baba Halilu Dantiye

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...