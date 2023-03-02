JUST IN: Jigawa traditional ruler, 3 children die in road crash

From Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse The Dan Amar of Dutse and district head of Basirka (Hakimi Basirka), in Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Suleiman, is dead.…

The Dan Amar of Dutse and district head of Basirka (Hakimi Basirka), in Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Suleiman, is dead.

The traditional ruler died along with his three children after their vehicle was involved in an accident along Basirka Gwaram road when they were on their way to Gwaram.

His wife and two of his children survived the accident, according to the Sarkin Yaki Dutse, Abubakar Dutse.

It was learnt that the funeral will be held by 2pm Thursday at the emir’s palace in Dutse.