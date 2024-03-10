JUST IN: Fire outbreak engulfs Kano Electricity Transmission Station

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
 Dan’agundi Transmission Station, a major supply chain providing electricity to major parts of metropolitan Kano, was engulfed by fire on Sunday.

The fire affected high-performance capacity transformers.

According to a management official at the Kano Transmission Company (TCN), two transformers have been affected so far , while two others are in good condition.

“I am also out of office but they just reported to me that two transformers have been affected but one is still working. It’s in service. There is a new one which is yet to be commissioned, that one is also not affected.”

When asked whether power will still be transmitted via the station, he said, “it will not stop electricity transmission since one is still working. Although now it’s withdrawn but electricity could be restored after everything is brought under control.”

The Public Relations Officer, Kano Fire Service, Saminu Yusif Abudullahi, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report as calls put across to his phone rang out severally.

See photos from the scene below:

img 20240310 wa0031

img 20240310 wa0033

img 20240310 wa0034

img 20240310 wa0032

