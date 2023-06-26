JUST IN: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday as Sallah holidays

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, 2023, as public holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. This was…

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, 2023, as public holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

This was contained in a statement by a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on Monday.

“The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28th, and Thursday, June 29th, 2023, Public Holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah at home and in the diaspora,” Akinlade said.

Akinlade urged Muslims and all Nigerians to make sacrifices for the growth and development of their communities and their great country, Nigeria.

The permanent secretary also expressed hope that the prayers and sacrifices of the season will bring about peace, unity, and progress in Nigeria.

