JUST IN: FG declares holidays for Easter celebrations

The Federal Government has declared Friday 7th and Monday 10th April 2023, which are Good Friday and Easter Monday, to be public holidays to mark this year’s Easter celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Shuaib Belgore, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He urged Christians to emulate the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience which were attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on the earth.

The Minister called on Christians and all Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebrations to pray for an end to the security challenges in parts of the country.

“Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

The Minister assured that the government was doing all that is necessary to ensure a peaceful transition of government following the peaceful conduct of elections.

While wishing Christians at home and in the Diaspora a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, he also enjoined them to love their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity of spirit.