JUST IN: Emefiele currently not in our custody – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is not currently in its custody.

President Bola Tinubu had suspended Emefiele on Friday, directing him to immediately transfer control of his office’s affairs to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) of CBN.

The president’s suspension, according to a statement signed by Willie Bassey, Secretary to the Federation’s Director of Information, is a result of the ongoing investigation into his office and planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

After the announcement of Emefiele’s suspension, there were reports of his arrest by the secret police but the DSS failed to respond when contacted.

But in a tweet on Saturday morning, the agency said: “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.”

However, the DSS failed to elaborate on whether he was previously apprehended.

