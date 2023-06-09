Four things to Know about UNILAG product who took over from Emefiele

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as Acting Governor of the Central Bank…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This follows the suspension of Godwin Emefiele, who is currently being probed.

Until his appointment, Shonubi was the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) of Nigeria’s apex bank.

Below are five things to know about him:

MECHANICAL ENGINEER

Born on March 7, 1962, Shonubi studied Mechanical Engineering at UNILAG between 1978 and 1983. After completing his BSc in Mechanical Engineering, he went further to obtain a Master’s Degree in the same discipline from the university.

BANKING CAREER

After an engineering stint, Shonubi studied further and obtained a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) . This landed him a job at Citibank Nigeria Ltd in 1990. Six years later, he joined MBC International Ltd as Deputy General Manager, Banking Operations and IT.

When Democracy returned to Nigeria in 1999, Shonubi took up the position of Vice-President, Operations and Information Technology at the First City Monument Bank (FCMB). He later moved to Ecobank Nigeria Plc, where he served as Executive Director, Operations and Information Technology. He joined the services of Union Bank of Nigeria Ltd in 2009 and remained there till 2012. MD/CEO, NIBSS After he left Union Bank, Shonubi got appointed as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). CBN CAREER

Five years ago he joined CBN as Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate. He joined the bank precisely on October 17, 2018. He is a banker with over 30 years professional experience.

