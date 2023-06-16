I have no sympathy for Emefiele – Chidi Odinkalu

A Nigerian human rights activist and a professor of Practice in International Human Rights Law at the Fletcher School, Tufts University..

A Nigerian human rights activist and a professor of Practice in International Human Rights Law at the Fletcher School, Tufts University, Chidi Odinkalu, has said that he has no sympathy for the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Odinkalu stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had suspended Emefiele from office last Friday.

The presidency attributed the suspension to the ongoing investigation of his office and what it described as planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Emefiele was later arrested at Lagos airport by the Department of State Services, while he was trying to jet out of the country.

“I have no sympathy for Godwin Emefiele. I already made my opinion of him as CBN governor public. I honestly believe that what transpired when he was the CBN governor was criminal.

“Whatever fate befalls him within the legal process, I will not shed tears for him. I am not sure if he would shed a tear for himself.”

