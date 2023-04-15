Doguwa bounces back, floors NNPP’s Salisu to secure 5th term

From Salim Umar Ibrahim & Aminu Naganye (Kano) Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhasan Ado Doguwa, has been declared winner of Doguwa and…

From Salim Umar Ibrahim & Aminu Naganye (Kano)

Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhasan Ado Doguwa, has been declared winner of Doguwa and Tudunwada Federal Constituency.

The Returning Officer, Professor Sani Ibrahim, who announced the result at the just concluded supplementary elections held across eight wards in Tudunwada local government said Doguwa scored the highest votes cast of 41,573.

His closest rival, Yushau Salisu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) polled 34,831 votes.

Daily Trust reports that February election was declared inconclusive in the constituency due to violence and over voting.

Also, the Returning Officer for the election on February 25, Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, had reported that he announced the result under duress.

Yakasai had initially declared Doguwa the winner but INEC subsequently voided the process.

Doguwa, who is now going to the green chamber for the fifth term is believed to be among the top contenders for for the position of speaker.