Ignore ex-Zamfara gov on bandits’ negotiation, Ex-AIG tells Tinubu

A former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Aisabor, has asked President Bola Tinubu not to negotiate with bandits as advised by former Zamfara State governor, Ahmed Yerima.

Aisabor made the call on Saturday in a telephone chat with Daily Trust on Sunday in Benin in reaction to Yerima’s call on negotiating with bandits.

He said negotiating with bandits would give the impression that the nation’s armed forces are overwhelmed and do not have the capacity to deal with the bandits.

“When Yerima visited Mr President, he intimated him on the need to negotiate with the bandits operating in Nigeria, especially in the North West zone of the country with the aim of granting amnesty to the repentant ones.

He said the militants never killed nor kidnapped their people for ransom but the bandits killed and also kidnapped for ransom in the North West, adding that the bandits till date have not come out to tell Nigerians their grievances.

