JUST IN: Court remands Seun Kuti for four more days

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday granted an application for extension of remand of Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti for additional four days.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, extended Kuti’s remand until May 22.

Mr Simon Lough (SAN), who led a police legal team to the court, had moved the application.

According to him, the extension is to allow further investigation into the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kuti is charged with assaulting a police officer.

He allegedly committed the offence on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State.

The police charged him with slapping an inspector after driving dangerously on the bridge

and deliberately blocking a moving police vehicle.

Kuti was arraigned on Tuesday during which the chief magistrate ordered his remand for 48 hours.

