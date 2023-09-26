Cardoso, 4 other CBN nominees in Senate for screening

Former Chairman of the Board of Citi Bank Nigeria, Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, has arrived at the Senate for screening as the Governor of the…

Former Chairman of the Board of Citi Bank Nigeria, Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, has arrived at the Senate for screening as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Cardoso and the four deputy governorship nominees of the CBN were accompanied to the Red Chamber by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly on Senate matters, Senator Abdullahi Gumel.

The other nominees are Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

They will be screened at the Committee of the whole.

On September 15, President Tinubu approved the nomination of Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He also approved the nomination of four deputy governors for a term of five years each at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Senate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...