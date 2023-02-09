✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
JUST IN: Buhari reconstitutes NSITF management board

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the re-constitution and placements of a new Management Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). The development…

    By Idowu Isamotu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the re-constitution and placements of a new Management Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The development comes less than 48 hours after the erstwhile Managing Director of the Fund, Michael Akabogu, was relieved of his appointment over alleged forged NYSC certificate.

In an official notice sent to Daily Trust Thursday night by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Buhari said the reconstitution was in consonance with the provisions of Section 4 and the powers conferred on him by Sections 7 and 8 of the NSITF Act, CAP N88, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

The official notice signed by the spokesman of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun, explained that the new Managing Director and Executive Directors had assumed their respective positions and duties with immediate effect from February 6, 2023.

