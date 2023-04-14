Supplementary polls: INEC distributes election materials in Adamawa  

By Amina Abdullahi, Yola The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa State has commenced the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials to the…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa State has commenced the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials to the areas where the supplementary election will take place in the state on Saturday.

INEC had declared the March 18 governorship election in the state inconclusive as the number of PVC collected in areas where the election was cancelled was higher than the margin of lead.

The election is keenly contested between Senator Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the incumbent Governor, Umar Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is leading with over 30,000 votes.

Two INEC national Commissioners, Professor Abdullahi Abdulzuru and Dr. Baba Bola were present to supervise the distribution of the electoral materials to the electoral officers on Friday.

Addressing journalists, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Ari, said the commission is set and hoped for a credible and peaceful election.

“All the materials sensitive and non-sensitive materials have been dispatched. They will get to their destinations in good time,” he stated.

He also urged party supporters to shun all forms of violence and be law-abiding during and after the elections.

Meanwhile, the Adama State Police Command in collaboration with sister security agencies have placed operatives on high red alert to deal with any miscreant or group who may plan to threaten the peace of the state or disrupt the electoral process.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, in a statement made available to newsmen, advised citizens to report any suspicious movement around their environment to the police.

Also present at the INEC office were various party agents, security, local observers, and other stakeholders.