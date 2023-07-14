JUST IN: Ambode storms Aso Rock two weeks after reuniting with Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode, stormed Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday. The immediate past governor of Lagos State met with President Bola Tinubu, but…

Former Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode, stormed Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

The immediate past governor of Lagos State met with President Bola Tinubu, but the outcome of the meeting was not known as Ambode did not address the media after the meeting.

Daily Trust reports that Ambode, Sanwo-Olu and another former governor and immediate past Works Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola were some of the dignitaries who hosted Tinubu to a reception in Lagos two weeks ago.

It was a memorable event which reunited the quartet of Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu saddled at different times with the responsibility of governing the state with Sanwo-Olu currently in the saddle.

Ambode had fallen out with the leadership of the party after denying him a second term ticket which paved the way for Sanwo-Olu’s emergence as the party’s flag bearer in 2018 and subsequently the governor.

The aftermath of the 2019 electioneering had seen Ambode parting ways with the APC leadership as he did not participate in any of the activities of the party at the local level.

Instead his loyalists conducted parallel congresses during the congresses for election of party executives at ward, local government and state levels.

The reunification efforts came to the open when Sanwo-Olu made a surprise visit to Ambode during an in-house event to mark his 60th birthday.

This was followed by Ambode’s attendance at the reception in honour of the former governor, now President.

At the event, Tinubu had said, “I’m glad to see Ambode. Thank you, Akin!”

There are reports Ambode might be considered for a ministerial appointment or given APC senatorial ticket in the event that an incumbent senator joins Tinubu’s government.

Daily Trust cannot authenticate this as the president is yet to release his ministerial list.

