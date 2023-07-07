JUST IN: Adeleke finally appoints commissioners (full list)

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has finally appointed commissioners. Adeleke, who took oath of office on November 27, 2022, has been running the government…

Adeleke, who took oath of office on November 27, 2022, has been running the government without a cabinet, a move that has made the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) criticise him.

However, the governor sent a list of his commissioner and special adviser nominees to the State Assembly nine months after taking over power.

Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, the speaker, reeled out the names at plenary on Friday.

The Nominees are:

1. Barr. Oladosu Babatunde

2.Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe

3. Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele

4. Barr. Kolapo Alimi

5. Mr Soji Ajeigbe

6. Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju

7. Hon. George Alabi

8. Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi

9. Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo

10. Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami

11. Mr Morufu Ayofe

12. Mr Sola Ogungbile

13. Rev. Bunmi Jenyo

14. Mrs Ayo Awolowo

15. Barr. Wole Jimi Bada

16. Hon. Dipo Eluwole

17. Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe

18. Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke

19. Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola

20. Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade

21. Barr. Jola Akintola

22. Hon. Mayowa Adejorin

23. Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke

24. Mr Tola Faseru

25. Alh. Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa

