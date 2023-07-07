JUST IN: Adeleke finally appoints commissioners (full list)

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has finally appointed commissioners.
Adeleke, who took oath of office on November 27, 2022, has been running the government without a cabinet, a move that has made the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) criticise him.
However, the governor sent a list of his commissioner and special adviser nominees to the State Assembly nine months after taking over power.
Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, the speaker, reeled out the names at plenary on Friday.
The Nominees are:
1. Barr. Oladosu Babatunde
2.Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe
3. Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele
4. Barr. Kolapo Alimi
5. Mr Soji Ajeigbe
6. Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju
7. Hon. George Alabi
8. Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi
9. Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo
10. Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami
11. Mr Morufu Ayofe
12. Mr Sola Ogungbile
13. Rev. Bunmi Jenyo
14. Mrs Ayo Awolowo
15. Barr. Wole Jimi Bada
16. Hon. Dipo Eluwole
17. Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe
18. Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke
19. Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola
20. Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade
21. Barr. Jola Akintola
22. Hon. Mayowa Adejorin
23. Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke
24. Mr Tola Faseru
25. Alh. Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa
