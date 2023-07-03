JUST IN: 20 trapped as 4 storey building collapses in Abuja

A four-storey building of a hotel in Dape, Life Camp, Abuja has just collapsed, trapping more than 20 people, according to eyewitnesses at the site.…

Daily Trust gathered that the hotel is owned by Summit Villa Hotel Services.

A rescue team from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is already at the scene to commence rescue operations.

