Junior olympics: Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore hosts Team Nigeria

    By Jide Olusola

Team Nigeria contingent participating at the forthcoming 30 Prime International Gymnastics Competition/ Junior Olympics qualifier in Singapore will be hosted by the Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore, Amb. Adam Umar Bako.

The ambassador, while receiving the team upon their arrival, praised them for their dedication and willingness to seize opportunities for young gymnasts through participation in such a prestigious event.

In his welcoming address, Ambassador Adam Umar Bako acknowledged the sacrifices made by the athletes and their determination to compete on an international stage.

He commended their commitment to showcasing Nigerian talent and fostering a positive image of the country abroad. Furthermore, he assured the team that their accommodations would be fully provided for during their stay in Singapore, emphasizing his commitment to their well-being and comfort.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and president of Tony International Gymnastics Club, Anthony Asuquo, expressed heartfelt thanks to the ambassador for his warm reception and generous support. He assured the ambassador that the team would represent Nigeria with pride and distinction throughout the competition.

Asuquo also highlighted the significance of the ambassador’s provision of accommodations, noting that it greatly alleviates the logistical challenges faced by the team and allows them to focus on their performance.

The ambassador’s gesture has been a source of great encouragement for the Nigerian gymnasts, reinforcing their determination to excel and bring honour to their country. The team’s gratitude and commitment to representing Nigeria well underscores the importance of such supportive diplomatic relationships in the realm of international sports.

 

