Timberwolves knock holders Nuggets out of play-offs

The Minnesota Timberwolves knocked defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets out of the playoffs by beating them 98-90 in the deciding game of their Western…

The Minnesota Timberwolves knocked defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets out of the playoffs by beating them 98-90 in the deciding game of their Western Conference semi-final series.

he Timberwolves were trailing by 20 points at one stage in the third quarter but staged a comeback to win game seven and take the series 4-3.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels each scored 23 points for Minnesota, who will play the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

The Indiana Pacers also progressed as they earned a 130-109 victory against the New York Knicks to win their Eastern Conference semi-final series 4-3.