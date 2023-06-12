June 12: ALGON tasks Tinubu on reform of LGAs

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on the local government area…

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on the local government area system in Nigeria to protect it.

ALGON said the President could do so by fighting all injustices, constitutional impunity and all manner of executive interference in the affairs of local government areas in Nigeria.

The association stated this in its message to Nigerians on June 12, marking the nation’s Democracy Day celebration.

Mr Kolade Alabi, National President of ALGON, urged security agencies and state governors to ensure the safety and security of the lives of vulnerable rural dwellers across the country.

He noted that the significance of June 12 is profound as it represented the weight of Nigeria’s democratic history.

According to him, it is obvious that the political will by Tinubu if demonstrated, will facilitate the entrenchment of a virile local government system in Nigeria.

Alabi said the development would still go down in history as Tinubu did to the councils in Lagos state as governor.

“It will also be fair and just to appeal for urgent rescuing of the grassroots government in Nigeria as provided by the Constitution to complement efforts to our national rebirth.

“Because power must be local and grassroots oriented for everything good to flourish with the desired speed.

“In fact, now more than ever, our democracy should fulfill the hope and age-long promises in the civic space.

“The civic space for now is shrinking with distrust, disgrace and abuse of the system by flagrant removal of duly elected chairmen without recourse to their legal and constitutional protection.

“The 2023 Democracy Day will allow ALGON to appeal to the President and upcoming members of the 10th National Assembly, State Governors and the State Assemblies to help in rescuing the ailing local government system in Nigeria.” (NAN)

