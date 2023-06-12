Gunmen kill one, kidnap 2 village heads in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one person and kidnapping of two village heads in two separate incidents in Ningi Local Government…

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one person and kidnapping of two village heads in two separate incidents in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil who confirmed the incidents said the command received the report from the Balma outstation in Ningi LGA on Sunday that some gunmen stormed the village, shooting sporadically and taking away the village head, one Alhaji Hussaini Saleh, 48, to an unknown destination.

Wakil said, “One Haruna Jibrin was shot in the head by the gunmen. When the police received the distress call, a team of policemen were drafted to the scene and rescued the victim. They took him to the General Hospital, Ningi where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

Wakil further disclosed that in another incident two days before Balma village’s, the gunmen had kidnapped the village head of Bakutunbe village, who he is still in captivity, adding that the police in Ningi division was combing the bush to rescue the abducted two village heads.

Similarly, the Acting Chairman of Ningi Local Government, Ibrahim Zubairu, also confirmed the inciden.

He said the traditional ruler of Balma was sitting with people when three kidnappers came to his palace and took him away.

Zubairu said that at the local government level, actions had been taken to ensure that the military officers in Jimi town return to “reduce the occurrence of these acts of terrorism.”

The chairman urged the people of the local government to continue praying for peace and to cooperate with the security forces in order to achieve peace in the area.

