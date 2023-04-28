Jum’aat: Tinubu joins Buhari at Aso Rock mosque

The President – elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday joined President Muhammadu to observe Jum’aat prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He was accompanied…

The President – elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday joined President Muhammadu to observe Jum’aat prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his retinue of personal and security aides.

The Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Ustadh Abdul-Wahid Suleiman, led the two rakaat (units) of prayers which also had House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Munguno; and Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among other government officials in attendance.