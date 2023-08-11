Journalists trained on climate change reporting

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has trained 20 journalists selected across the country to build their capacity to report on climate change…

The two-day climate change media workshop was held in Abuja.

Nicholas Adeniyi, the coordinator of CJID’s climate change project, said the workshop was to enhance journalists’ knowledge to report on climate issues while holding the government accountable for its green climate commitment.

CJID’s Director of Programmes, Akintunde Babatunde, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the digital tools and methodologies learned during the training for climate change reporting.

