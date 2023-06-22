Jonathan leads election monitoring team to Sierra Leone, arrives Freetown

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) 2023 Election Mission to Sierra Leone has arrived in Freetown to encourage and support a peaceful democratic transition ahead…

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) 2023 Election Mission to Sierra Leone has arrived in Freetown to encourage and support a peaceful democratic transition ahead of the country’s general election scheduled for this weekend, June 24.

Former President and Chairman of the forum, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, is the head of the mission.

The team also has former Burkinabe Prime Minister and one-time President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Kadre Ouedraogo and staff from the WAEF secretariat as members.

A statement by the Communications Officer of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, host of the WAEF secretariat, Mr Wealth Dickson Ominabo, on Wednesday, quoted the head of mission as urging the people of Sierra Leone to approach the election with utmost patriotism by prioritising the nation’s peace and stability and refrain from acts capable of undermining the nation’s democracy.

He said the team will have a series of consultative engagements with different political actors and key stakeholders in Sierra Leone, including leadership of the political parties, the candidates, the Election Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL), security agencies, the diplomatic community, civil society groups and the media.

He said: “Since its establishment in 2020, WAEF, an initiative of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, has undertaken missions to different countries in the sub-region, including Gambia and Nigeria, in line with the Forum’s mission of preventive diplomacy to reduce electoral-related tension and violence in West Africa.”

