Job scam: Fake DSS officer arrested for extorting money from students  

Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Kamilu Bappa, for allegedly parading himself as an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shi’isu, who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspect was arrested on September 16 in Dutse.

Shi’isu said the suspect, a resident of Garko Local Government Area of Kano State, was arrested after he allegedly defrauded students at Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse under the pretence of helping them to secure DSS and the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) jobs.

“On Sept. 16, at about 11 am, Haruna Abdullahi and one other, all of Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse, reported at Dutse Police Station that one Kamilu Bappa of Garko LGA, Kano State, deceitfully introduced himself to them as a DSS officer and collected the sum of N305,000 from them with the pretence of getting them DSS and NDLEA job respectively.

“On receipt of the report, detectives attached to Dutse division swung into action and arrested the suspect in possession of a DSS uniform trousers,” Shi’isu said.

He stated that the police also arrested a 26-year-old man for alleged armed robbery in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

Shi’isu said the suspect, a resident of Unguwar Malam area of the LGA, was initially nabbed by a group of hunters in Dingaya village with a sheep suspected to be stolen.

The PPRO added that when search was conducted on the suspect’s house, one locally made pistol was recovered.

According to him, when interrogated, the suspect claimed to have bought the pistol for N30,000 from one Usman of Nasarawa Egon LGA, Nasarawa State.

“The suspect further revealed that he and Usman belong to a syndicate that specialized in armed robbery, motorcycle snatching and other atrocities in Nasarawa State,” the PPRO added.

Shi’isu said another suspect, aged 35 and resident of Danmasara village, was arrested on September 18 over alleged vandalism.

He explained that the suspect was arrested after the police received a report that he was seen vandalising street light cables at Dutse municipal.

“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect and on interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be a habitual criminal made a confessional statement,” he said.

According to him, two of the suspects aged 20 and residents of Katoge area of Kazaure LGA, were arrested on Monday over alleged theft.

Shi’isu said the suspects allegedly went into the residence of one Usman Abdullahi of the same area and stole property worth N3.5 million.

He listed the items stole by the suspects as two television sets, three rugs, hand bag, two prayer mats, three bags of rice, six sets of cloth, shoes and solar panel (charger, inverter battery and 25mm cable).

“Upon receipt of the complaint from the victim, a team of policemen visited the scene and conducted a search. Some of the stolen items were recovered in an uncompleted building close to the complainant’s house.

“Also, when search was conducted at the two suspects’ respective houses, a female handbag and one bag containing two praying mats were recovered,” he said.

The PPRO added that when interrogated, the suspects confessed to the offence.

According to him, all the suspects would be arraigned upon completion of discreet investigation.

