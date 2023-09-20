Ikorodu Landlord: I stopped Mohbad’s father from burying him at midnight of same day he died

The Baale of Ikorodu, who is also the Chairman of the Landlords Association in Lagos, has narrated how Joseph Aloba, the father of the late…

The Baale of Ikorodu, who is also the Chairman of the Landlords Association in Lagos, has narrated how Joseph Aloba, the father of the late fast-rising artiste Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad, attempted to bury him at midnight.

Series of allegations have trailed the death of the 27-year-old musician who was said to have been subjected to frustration after he severed relationship with his former record label.

Mohbad died last Tuesday after reportedly receiving injections for an ear infection and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos the following day.

The sudden burial raised suspicions among many due to the fact that the singer was not a Muslim.

In a circulating video, the chief said Mohbad’s father first called to tell him that they would bring the body for burial by midnight, but he refused, saying the late songwriter could not be laid to rest at midnight on the same day of his demise.

The Baale, who spoke in Yoruba language, responded to questions thrown at him by a lady in the background.

“They wanted to bring him at midnight. His father called and informed me that they were coming with his remains for burial, I told him that the late singer can’t be buried in the midnight of that same day he died,” he said.

Since the singer’s death, tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues and his fans across social media platforms.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...