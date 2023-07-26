Job Racketeering: Federal character commissioners, Chair clash before reps panel

The Chairperson, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Muheeba Dankaka and some of her commissioners have traded blame before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating alleged…

The Chairperson, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Muheeba Dankaka and some of her commissioners have traded blame before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating alleged job racketeering and abuse of Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) by Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs).

Recall that the House had directed the chairperson and all the 36 commissioners of the commission to appear on Wednesday after she failed to do so on Tuesday.

The chairperson who appeared with some of the commissioners was accused of alleged job racketeering and abuse of extant laws and the FCC establishment Act by some of the commissioners tagged ‘Integrity Group’.

Speaking before the committee, the commissioner representing Osun State in the commission, Abdulrazak Adewuyi and his counterpart representing Rivers State, Okwacha Augustine alleged that the chairperson had been running the commission in violation of Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Section 2 of the FCC Act and other extant laws.

Their claims were corroborated by commissioners representing Kwara, Bauchi, Kaduna and Nassarawa states.

However, after the submissions, the Chairperson, Muheeba Dankaka denied the allegations and accused the Commissioners from the ‘Integrity Group’ of mischief and blackmail.

She said that the commissioners making the allegations had been on her neck as a result of her refusal to compromise.

Dankaka said she took some of the decisions due to the lackluster attitude of some of the commissioners to attend to their duties by assigning other people to do their jobs.

She stated that in order to carry everybody along, she met only 24 committees when she assumed office, but she created additional ones and made them to be 37 committees.

After the brief submission by the chairperson, the Chairman of the committee, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi directed that, the she should submit her response to the allegations in writing as well as submit all documents required for the investigation and submit on Friday.

He added that the chairperson should appear with all the 363commissioners on Monday for the resumed investigative hearing.

