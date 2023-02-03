JNI demands probe of NAF over Nasarawa herders’ killing

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called on the federal government to investigate all its security agencies, especially the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) over the…

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called on the federal government to investigate all its security agencies, especially the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) over the airstrikes in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State in which 40 herders were killed.

JNI said the government should do well, beyond condemnation, and fish out the perpetrators, because “Nigerians are desperately yearning for concrete actions.”

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, JNI said the incident was a calculated attempt to instill fear among farmers and herders “so as to jeopardise the frantic efforts of mutual harmony that has being built by the relevant stakeholders, especially the Nasarawa State Government, in recent years.”

It also called on relevant security agencies to mop up small arms and light weapons in the hands of criminals “or else Nigeria will continue to witness the rise in arms proliferation for self-defense among citizens since the government is seemingly not so disposed to doing so.”

The statement reads further: “We call on the government to identify with victims and places of attacks by commiserating with the people; it is better late than never. Convey a national broadcast after the visit to dissuade reprisals. Clearly, people are angered over many recent happenings affecting innocent defenseless people and the government needs to act fast.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should pay compensation (diyya) to the bereaved families for equity, justice and foreclosing any possibility of vengeance or reprisal.

“Prosecute officials that are found wanting in the discharge of their assignment(s) so as to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant officials; collaborate with relevant security agencies with a timeline to bringing an end, and/or at least avert all security threats bedevilling the country and also mop up small arms and light weapons in the hands of criminals or else Nigeria will continue to witness the rise in arms proliferation for self-defence among citizens since the government is seemingly not so disposed to doing so.”

The JNI further urged the government to spare no effort to immediately provide support to all the affected communities.

While appreciating the federal government for the 10-day extension granted in respect of the moping and collection of the old naira notes, the group implored relevant agencies to ensure complete observance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines in that regard in order to ameliorate the hardship being faced by Nigerians.

It also called on the Muslim ummah to intensify prayers seeking Allah’s intervention for an end to the repeated pogroms and condoled the victims’ families, the people and Government of Nasarawa State and Nigeria in general.