Aisha Buhari shares El-Rufai’s ‘bombshell’ on social media

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, shared the video of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, saying there are some “elements” in Aso Rock working against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She posted the video on her Instagram handle without any comment attached to it.

Earlier in the day, El-Rufai, while speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television breakfast programme, said these persons, whose identities he did not disclose were aggrieved that Tinubu defeated their candidate in the APC presidential primaries.

He said these elements were hiding behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to do what he thinks is right.

He said, “I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right. I will give two examples: this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of Naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed.”

The action of the First Lady has sparked different reactions on social media.