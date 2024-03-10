Jigawa now has hibiscus processing plant

In a significant move towards economic diversification and agricultural transformation, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State officially commissioned the COMTTRAJIGAWA Hibiscus Processing Plant at the…

In a significant move towards economic diversification and agricultural transformation, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State officially commissioned the COMTTRAJIGAWA Hibiscus Processing Plant at the Maigatari Export Processing Zone on Tuesday.

The plant, established through a public-private-partnership (PPP) between the Jigawa State Government and Comttraex Nigeria Limited, represents a pivotal step in adding value to the agricultural sector in the state, particularly in hibiscus production.

The partnership, inked in April 2022, materialised into the COMTTRAJIGAWA facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology for cleaning and fumigation, contributing to the optimisation of hibiscus production and export processes in Jigawa State.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Namadi highlighted the importance of the project in the state’s agricultural agenda. “COMTTRAJIGAWA is a game changer in our pursuit of agricultural transformation. It adds value to our hibiscus industry, empowers local farmers and positions Jigawa as a leading hub for hibiscus processing and export,” he stated.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) for their support in establishing the plant, emphasising the collaborative effort needed for the success of such ventures.

With a daily cleaning capacity of 6 tonnes and a daily fumigation capacity of 48 tonnes, COMTTRAJIGAWA is poised to enhance both the quality and quantity of hibiscus production and processing in Jigawa. The plant is expected to play a crucial role in empowering local farmers by providing access to modern technology, training and markets.

The event was attended by dignitaries from various sectors, emphasising the collective commitment to Jigawa’s economic development.

Governor Namadi expressed appreciation for their support and called for continued collaboration to sustain the momentum of success.

The establishment of COMTTRAJIGAWA aligns with the state’s broader goal of economic diversification, job creation and poverty reduction through agricultural development.

As one of Nigeria’s major producers of hibiscus, Jigawa is set to solidify its position as a key player in the hibiscus industry.

The governor urged all stakeholders, including investors, farmers and exporters to work together to ensure that the plant operates at full capacity throughout the year. He reiterated government’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for the growth of the agricultural sector.