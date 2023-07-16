Jigawa governor subsidizes fertilizers by 30%

The Jigawa State Government has procured 120,000 bags of NPK fertilizer, which will be distributed among the 43 retail stores across the state and…

The Jigawa State Government has procured 120,000 bags of NPK fertilizer, which will be distributed among the 43 retail stores across the state and be sold at N16,0000 per bag.

The state governor Malam Umar Namadi made the pronouncement during his meeting with the distribution committee late Friday at Government House Dutse.

Namadi warned against the diversion of fertilizer meant to be sold to farmers at subsidized rates.

He tasked members of the committee to supervise and monitor the sale of the subsidized fertilizer to farmers across the state for the 2023 wet season farming.

The governor charged members of the committee to put more commitment and dedication to ensure that the commodity reaches the targeted farmers at a subsidized price.

“You have to discharge your responsibilities with fairness and truth. Anybody found conniving with any group or individual to divert the commodity will be dealt with,” he said.

He said his administration is determined to make available agricultural inputs to the teeming farmers in Jigawa State.

In an interview with Daily Trust on Sunday, a grassroots farmer, Suleiman Muhammad Desina, said “We are so happy that Governor Namadi reduce about N9,000 for a bag of fertilizer that means we can now afford it.”

He said farmers are always confused whenever the rainy season comes because of the cost of fertilizers and farming materials.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...