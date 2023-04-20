Jews host Muslim, Christians to iftar in Abuja

The Jews Community of Nigeria has hosted some members of the Muslim and Christian communities to an Iftar (breaking of Ramadan fasting dinner) in Abuja.…

Speaking at the Iftar, the Chief Rabbi of Jewish community in Nigeria, Israel Uzan, said Nigerians are completely living together and that he saw the mixing of different religions and different people living together which is a distinguished reality in the country.

“In Nigeria, for the last 10 years that am here, I don’t see so much problem that we talk always in the newspaper. yes, there are many problems but there are so many good aspects of Nigeria. Nigerians are coexisting together, celebrating all the holidays together.

“Nigerians are as a country they are always together because you cannot identify it as Christians, Muslim or Jews country. Nigeria is a beautiful mixed country, mixing family, politics, and business and tonight this is what we can see,” Uzan said.

Also, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, said, “What unites us is so much more than anything that divides us and the differences that we have, are so minor in comparison to the fact that we are Abraham’s children.”

One of the Chief Imams of the Abuja National Mosque, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Adam, said, “Let us reaffirm our commitment to peacebuilding, our commitment, to peaceful coexistence, our commitment to always receive each other, live with each other and everybody is free to his own belief. Islam is very clear.

“I think the last few days we celebrated the Passover, and before last Friday, we had Good Friday, as well as Easter on Monday. The three things used to happen only three times in 100 years, So, this year is very historic.”

On his part, the Chairman Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), FCT Chapter, Rev. Timothy Amakon said, “Religion should not be something that will divide human beings or something that will make human beings see one another as enemies. But I believe that religion is what God made to unite us.”

Speaking on the essence of the gathering, the Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyah Mosque, Abuja, Sheik Fuad Adeyemi, said the event shows everyone can practice their beliefs in peace and thus an indication that mankind can live in peace without trampling on other people’s rights.

He said, “What some people are saying is let all religions should be one it cannot be possible. We couldn’t have one religion, but whatever the number of religious groups that we belong to, we should not see it as a weapon that we use to fight ourselves that is the only thing we are saying in the Abrahamic mission.”