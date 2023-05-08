JAMB releases results of Mop-up UTME – Here’s how to check

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results of the 80,000 candidates who participated in the mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The…

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results of the 80,000 candidates who participated in the mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The mop-up exam took place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

UTME: JAMB warns schools against confiscating candidates’ registration SIMs

60,000 UTME candidates experienced hitches – JAMB

JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed the latest edition of the board’s bulletin.

Earlier, JAMB released the results of most of the candidates that registered to take the examination in 708 CBT centres in 105 examination towns in the country.

When the results were released, JAMB had announced that the candidates who could not access their results would retake the examination.

The results of the 80,000 candidates were released on Tuesday.

To check the result through the short code method, create an SMS with two words “UTME RESULT” and send it to 55019 or 66019. Please ensure you use the phone line used to register for UTME.