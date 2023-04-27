60,000 UTME candidates experienced hitches – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says about 60,000 out of the 947,000 candidates, who have sat for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination…

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says about 60,000 out of the 947,000 candidates, who have sat for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) within the last two days, experienced hitches.

The Head of Public Affairs and Protocol of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, stated this after monitoring the ongoing UTME alongside Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede and others, on Thursday in Abuja.

“In the last two days, excluding today, we have examined 947,000 candidates. Out of the 947,000 candidates we had issues with about 60,000 candidates and these candidates are being rescheduled (for the exam,” he said.

He assured that everyone registered for the exam would be given the opportunity to take part in the exercise, saying the Board had resolved the technical hitches that was experienced in the first day of the exam in some centres across the country.

“This is the best exam we have had over a period of time, but I know many will like to contest that because of what happened on Tuesday, but I know if you have been in the system and following our exams, you will know that the first day is always turbulent, as we progress we stabilises,” he said.

While assuring Nigerians that every candidate that has registered for the examination would be given the opportunity to take the examination, he said: “On the first day, there were candidates who were unable to sit for the examination because of technical issues and we have rescheduled those candidates, some of them are taking the exam as we speak and some will also take tomorrow.

“We urge candidates particularly those who could not sit for yesterday’s exercise to continue to check their profile and print their slip as we reschedule them for the examination.”

On when the results of the examination would be released, Dr Fabian said the management would announce the results soon.

“We are looking at the results and by the grace of God, we will release the first batch of the results soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, over 1.6 million registered for the 2023 UTME which commenced on April 25th and is expected to end on 3rd May.