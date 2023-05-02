JAMB releases 2023 UTME results — Here’s how to check

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted between Tuesday and Monday. The…

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted between Tuesday and Monday.

The board noted that the released results excluded those of candidates who were rescheduled to take their examination on Saturday.

It said the results of those absent and those under investigation, as well as those of visually impaired candidates, were undergoing processing.

JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released Tuesday evening, said a total of 1, 595, 779 candidates had registered to take the examination in 708 CBT centres in 105 examination towns in the country.

How to check results

He said to check the results, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“Also to be noted is the fact that the released results, when checked by candidates, would return the status of the candidates. For instance, with respect to absent or rescheduled candidates, or those under investigation, the response would be: YOU WERE ABSENT, RESCHEDULED OR UNDER INVESTIGATION. Therefore, only candidates who are not under any of these categories would have a returned result,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said all candidates under the rescheduled categories listed above are required to print their slips on or before Thursday and Friday so as to know the time and venue of their examination.

“Candidates are to note that they would be grouped in a central location within their respective States to sit the examination hence the need for them to print their notification slips latest by Thursday, 4th May, 2023, so as to make sufficient arrangements to take their examination,” he said.