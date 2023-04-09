JAMB fixes new dates for UTME, rescheduled mock exam

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed new dates for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and rescheduled mock exercise. The UTME which was…

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed new dates for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and rescheduled mock exercise.

The UTME which was earlier fixed for Saturday, 29th April, 2023, has been brought forward to Tuesday, 25th April.

JAMB Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who stated this in a statement released to journalists on Sunday, also said the results of the candidates who successfully took the mock examination on 30th March, 2023, had been released.

Recall that JAMB had earlier conducted its 2023 Mock-UTME on Thursday, 30th March, 2023, in 725 centres across the country.

However, there were technical hitches in some centres, thereby denying some candidates the opportunity to sit for the examination.

The Board’s mock examination was designed for the purpose of testing its preparedness and that of its partners for the UTME as well as give prospective candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience of the CBT test environment.

Benjamin said mock exam was rescheduled in order to give those candidates, who were unable to sit the examination owing to no fault of theirs, the opportunity to take the examination.

“Similarly, , candidates who were present and screened for the examination but could not sit the examination have been rescheduled to retake the mock examination on Tuesday, 18th April, 2023,’ he said.

He also explained that the adjustment in the date of the UTME is to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments saying, b y so doing, the Board hopes that no citizen would be denied the opportunity of exercising their civic responsibilities.

“It should be noted that the Board does not have the liberty of shifting forward its examination as other public examinations are billed to commence their exercises in the early part of May, 2023. Yet another factor is the need to accommodate those institutions with stable academic calendar to resume as scheduled,” he said.