JAMB begins UTME for over 1.6 million candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for over 1.6 million registered candidates.

The examination, which will run till Wednesday 3rd May, 2023 in some selected Computer Based Centres across the country, started on Tuesday

It was observed that some centres visited in Abuja had no technical hitches, but there was little delay.

One of the examination monitors, Abdulrahman Balogun, said there were no technical hitches and that the little delay was from JAMB headquarters.

While noting that he had visited some centres within Abuja suburb before coming to Global Distance Learning Institute centre, he said, “At this centre, they are to have three sessions, the first session is to start at 7:00a.m and students are expected to arrive at 6:30am. The second session is to start at 9:00a.m, while the third session starts at 11:00 a.m.

“We had some little delay at this centre, the examination that ought to have started at 7:00 a.m did not start and when asked I was told it was not due to any technical hitch but they were waiting for a signal from JAMB headquarters.

“As you can see, the examination is going on unhindered, 200 candidates are expected to sit for the first session but out of this, 183 were accredited, 16 absent and one unverified,” he said.

Balogun, however, noted that there was a high turnout of parents loitering at the examination centres and advised parents to avoid obstructing the process of the examinations.

A candidate, Naomi Julius, who sat for the examination, said she did not experience any hitches as she was a bit familiar with the process, having sat for the examination last year and also for the MOCK.

“I am hopeful that I will do better this time because I did not experience any hitches like I did last year. My account question paper did not pop up last year and because of that my admission was cancelled,” she said.