Tinubu means well for Nigeria – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima Thursday reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to stabilising and developing the North East region, saying his principal means well for Nigeria.

The VP stated this when a delegation of North East Leaders of Thought (NELT) paid him a visit in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and presented the North East Development Strategy and Plan document to him.

Shettima assured the group that the North East Development Strategy and Plan document would get to the managing director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) within 48 hours.

Recalling the visit by the board and management of NEDC who had presented a 10-year master plan for the region’s development to him on Wednesday, Shettima stressed the need for transparent leadership.

The NELT delegation led by Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Bata Malgwi Haruna (retd), a former Federal Commissioner for Information and Culture, said the organ is a non-partisan and non-religious body bound by common zeal for the North East.

Also addressing a delegation from the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) led by its President and Chairman of Council, Dr Ken Opara, on a courtesy visit, Shettima sought the partnership and support of the banking community for the one million digital jobs initiative by the Tinubu administration for young Nigerians.

He urged bank executives and other members of the banking community to key into the federal government’s digital programme to create one million jobs in the technology space.

Earlier in his remarks, Opara assured the VP of CIBN’s cooperation in all of the administration programmes and policies.

