Jaiz Bank appoints Alhassan ED business for North

Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, Jaiz Bank, has appointed Abdulkarim Alhassan as the Executive Director (ED) to oversee the Northern Operations of its business development.

As the new ED, Alhassan is expected to facilitate the bank’s strategic planning and implementation with a view to driving business growth and profitability in the North.

Prior to his appointment, Alhassan’s 23 years of cognate experience in executive and senior positions in different banks across Nigeria, accorded him the leadership and team management skills in Islamic banking, product development and structured finance.

The ED North had also acquired broad experience in banking operations; commercial and corporate banking; credit packaging and financial analysis; international trade finance; customer service and relationship management.

Alhassan is a member of four reputable organisations: Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Institute of Credit Administrators (ICA), Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and Commodity Brokers Association of Nigeria (CBAN),

Alhassan holds a masters in Islamic banking and finance; a masters in business administration with specialisation in finance and investment; and a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in management from the Bayero University Kano (BUK).