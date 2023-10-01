Jabeur wins Ningbo Open title with dominant display

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur produced a dominant display to beat Diana Shnaider 6-2 6-1 in the Ningbo Open final. Jabeur, who is seventh in the women’s…

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur produced a dominant display to beat Diana Shnaider 6-2 6-1 in the Ningbo Open final.

Jabeur, who is seventh in the women’s rankings, secured victory in 78 minutes in China for her fifth WTA Tour title.

The 29-year-old, who took a late wildcard to enter the tournament, hit 18 winners in the victory over 85th-ranked Shnaider, 19.

“These are little steps to winning a Grand Slam final,” said Jabeur, who has yet to win a major.

She has been beaten in three Grand Slam finals in the past 15 months – twice at Wimbledon and once at the US Open.

