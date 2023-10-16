IYN hails Tinubu, NNPC for renewing Tantita’s pipeline surveillance

The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for renewing the pipeline protection contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited. The IYN…

The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for renewing the pipeline protection contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited.

The IYN coordinator, Frank Ebikabo, and Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, said in a statement on Sunday that the president displayed uncommon leadership in the pursuit of the collective good of Nigeria by extending it for another three years.

IYN also commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, for the outstanding display of firmness and patriotism in the lingering issue of the fight against oil theft and economic sabotage in the country.

The group said that the renewal of the contract in spite of the campaign against the company clearly showed that the President is determined to strengthen the fight against the oil thieves who have held down this country’s economy for years.

It added that the decision to engage local security outfits to confront the hydra headed existential economic challenge facing the country was a masterstroke as shown by the incontrovertible exploits that Tantita Security Services Limited.

It urged the NNPC GCEO to ignore a group of disgruntled militants who are blackmailing him in the media.

