Iyanya: Why I’m scared of marriage

Popular Nigerian music star, Iyanya, has revealed the reason behind his bachelorhood status. According to the singer, his fear of getting married stems from some…

Popular Nigerian music star, Iyanya, has revealed the reason behind his bachelorhood status. According to the singer, his fear of getting married stems from some of his childhood experiences.

The 36-year-old singer while chatting with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, noted that getting married is a scary encounter for him. However, he said, ‘But I don’t stop praying for a beautiful marriage and a beautiful home.’

During the interview, the Kukere singer stated, “I like to say it as a joke to my friends that one day someone will come out and say you forgot your baby somewhere.

How I lost millions trying to have a collabo with Nicki Minaj — Iyanya

Why Iyanya can be arrested — Police

“To be real here, I pray to God for a beautiful home. It’s not easy because my experiences as a child have made it difficult for me to just settle for anything.

“It’s not that I don’t want to get married or be in a serious relationship, but marriage is scary for me. At the end of the day, you just have to do it, but I don’t stop praying for a beautiful marriage and a beautiful home.”

The singer and songwriter rose to fame after winning the first season of Project Fame West Africa and is best known for his hit single, Kukere.

He released his debut studio album My Story in 2009; it was supported by the singles “No Time” and “Love Truly”. Iyanya co-founded the record label Made Men Music Group with Ubi Franklin in 2011. His second studio album, titled Desire, was released in February 2013. It was supported by the singles “Kukere”, “Ur Waist”, “Flavour”, “Sexy Mama”, and “Jombolo”.

Moreso, he won the Artist of the Year award at The Headies 2013. In October 2016. Iyanya announced on Instagram that he signed a record deal with Mavin Records. A few months prior, he signed a management deal with Temple Management Company. He first announced his intentions to leave Made Men Music Group in July 2016.