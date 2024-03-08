IWD: Violence, inequality require urgent attention – Ogun Commissioner

Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Motunrayo Adeleye, said gender inequality, discrimination, and violence against women remained pressing issues that demand…

Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Motunrayo Adeleye, said gender inequality, discrimination, and violence against women remained pressing issues that demand urgent attention and concerted action from all stakeholders.

Adeleye said this on Friday at the 2024 IWD celebration organised by the Ministry in conjunction with the Nigeria for Women Project with the theme: “Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress”, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

The Commissioner said women play pivotal roles in driving societal progress and fostering unity, growth and development.

She said the celebration was an opportunity to recognise the achievements of women; while acknowledging the persistent challenges hindering their full participation and inclusion.

“This year’s theme serves as a powerful reminder of the vital role that women play in shaping societies and driving progress across the globe. As we reflect on the theme, it compels us to recognize the immense potential and untapped talents that women possess. By investing in women, whether through education, access to resources, or opportunities for leadership, we not only empower individuals but also propel entire communities and the economy.

“Considering the challenging and transient economic landscape facing our dear nation, it is imperative that we recognize the importance of utilizing our resources wisely. While we navigate through these turbulent though transient times, it is essential that we harness the power of innovation, collaboration, and perseverance. Let us seize the opportunities within our grasp, leveraging our collective strengths to further build a brighter future for all”, she submitted.

In her speech, the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Oyedele, said the world is full of gender stereotypes, bias and discrimination, saying the occasion was a significant moment to celebrate outstanding women who were making ways through innovation, excellence and service delivery.

Also in her goodwill message, the State Commandant, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ibba Odili, cautioned females against drug abuse and addiction, while challenging them as agents of socialization to influence others to shun the unhealthy practice. She tasked them to invest more in character development, business initiatives and spirituality.

At the event, the government distributed empowerment materials to women drawn from the three Senatorial Districts. Some of the items include fridges, generating sets, sewing machines among others.