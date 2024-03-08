Hardship: Men have failed, let’s give Women a chance – PDP

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented the prevailing situation in the country, contending that the men folk has failed so women should…

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lamented the prevailing situation in the country, contending that the men folk has failed so women should be given a chance.

Speaking on the occasion of the International Women’s Day celebration and lecture organised by the office of the PDP Woman Leader, acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, said in the times of old, women were always the ones that settled differences.

Represented by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary of the party, the acting Chairman said the importance of mothers and the role of women cannot be over emphasized, adding, “if it is possible and I pray and I believe and hope that even if not in our own generation, I will like to see that one day a woman will become the president of this country and I say this with utmost sincerity and from the depth of my heart, because I can tell you that the menfolk have failed this generation.

“That is why the founding fathers of PDP know the role of women and that is why today in Nigeria, no matter how you look at it , PDP is the most democratic party in Nigeria and Africa. This is the only party that gives opportunity to women to aspire to any position free of charge without buying any form. We do that because we want to encourage women.

“In the next dispensation of the NWC, I hope we have opportunity to have more women in the NWC, even if it means to give up my own position for a woman to take over I will gladly do that because we want an organisation where women can take advantage of their nature to take the country to another level.”

In her welcome address, National Woman Leader of the party, Hon. Amina Divine Arong, said democracy will be better served if more women were elected into position.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration which is; “Inspire Inclusion”, she said Women’s equal participation and leadership in politics are one of the keys to the achievement of the sustainable development goals by 2030.

“Sadly, despite women being powerful agents of change with benefits, they have continued to be under-represented in Politics, and other sectors.”

“The importance of having women in leadership positions cannot be overemphasized as result has shown clearly that Companies and organizations led by women seem to have fared better than their counterparts during times of financial crisis.

“Having women as leaders and decision-makers at all levels is critical to advancing gender justice, and gender equality and furthers economic, social, and political progress for all,” she said.